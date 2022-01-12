Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 2,051 Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.61. 141,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,574. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.70. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $36.35 and a 12-month high of $49.09.

