Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLUE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period.

VLUE stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925,937 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.01.

