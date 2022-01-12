Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 31.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $334.68. 178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,885. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.03. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.