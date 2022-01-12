Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Reduces Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 736 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at about $836,581,000. AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $718,796,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Accenture by 93.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 9.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total value of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $8.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $383.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,912. The company has a market capitalization of $242.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $241.73 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.12.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

Several research firms have commented on ACN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $354.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.76.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.