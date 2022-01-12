Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes $144,000 Position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 16,780.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,816,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,454,000 after purchasing an additional 11,746,202 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 55.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,984,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,418 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 18.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,589,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,415 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $161,985,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 3,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kirk B. Griswold sold 45,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.10, for a total transaction of $2,757,448.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSY stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.63. 9,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,119. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.79, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.41. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $71.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 55.39%. The company had revenue of $248.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.91.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

