Knights Group (LON:KGH) Receives “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Knights Group (LON:KGH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 500 ($6.79) price target on shares of Knights Group in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 495 ($6.72).

Get Knights Group alerts:

Knights Group stock opened at GBX 410 ($5.57) on Tuesday. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 472 ($6.41). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 404.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 412.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of £343.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00.

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.