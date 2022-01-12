Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €35.00 ($39.77) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PHIA. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($62.50) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($52.27) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.40 ($41.36) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €52.00 ($59.09) target price on Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €46.17 ($52.47).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.86) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($41.05).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

