Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. Has $209.63 Million Stock Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,901,801 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,256 shares during the period. JD.com accounts for 24.7% of Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $209,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JD. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Saban Cheryl purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in JD.com by 2,744.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.29. 523,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,811,768. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.12. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.75.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price target on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. CLSA upped their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

