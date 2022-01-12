Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Receives $28.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.22.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. dropped their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.
In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $138,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $260,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.95. The stock had a trading volume of 19,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,174. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.24 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.
