Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

KTOS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of KTOS opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $34.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average is $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $155,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $79,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,787 shares of company stock worth $2,041,396 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,754,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $83,774,000 after buying an additional 1,261,346 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,785,000 after buying an additional 1,257,304 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth $15,528,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after buying an additional 528,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $10,292,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

