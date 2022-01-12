K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €17.00 ($19.32) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SDF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.32) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group set a €13.95 ($15.85) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €13.16 ($14.96).

SDF stock opened at €16.44 ($18.68) on Tuesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €7.60 ($8.64) and a 52-week high of €16.55 ($18.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.80, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.26.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

