Kuende (KUE) Hits Market Cap of $668,582.15

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Kuende has a market cap of $668,582.15 and approximately $3.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kuende has traded 46.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00061098 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @kuende_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kuende is kuende.com . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuende should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

