Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.65

Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €22.65 ($25.74) and traded as high as €24.32 ($27.64). Lagardère SCA shares last traded at €24.22 ($27.52), with a volume of 57,554 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of €23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €22.67.

About Lagardère SCA (EPA:MMB)

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

