Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

