Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) Short Interest Down 17.7% in December

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,300 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the November 30th total of 230,100 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 82,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of LTRN stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Lantern Pharma has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $23.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day moving average is $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lantern Pharma will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Lantern Pharma from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 177.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Lantern Pharma in the third quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in Lantern Pharma by 3.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 155,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.13% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Company Profile

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

