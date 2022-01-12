Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $57.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $58.50 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 46.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

LVS opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

