Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $48.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LVS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.86.

Shares of LVS opened at $38.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 63,485 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $715,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $378,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 190,807 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,374 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

