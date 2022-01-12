Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LTCH. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Latch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Latch from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Latch in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of Latch stock opened at $6.46 on Tuesday. Latch has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $19.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Latch will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $128,835,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $57,159,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $58,083,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $44,244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Latch in the second quarter worth $38,967,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

