LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.60.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other LendingClub news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,710 shares of company stock worth $398,039. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LC traded up $2.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,801,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,502. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -57.02 and a beta of 2.04. LendingClub has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LendingClub will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

