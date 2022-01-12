LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Shares Gap Up to $24.52

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.52, but opened at $25.67. LendingClub shares last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 87,936 shares trading hands.

LC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Compass Point raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Get LendingClub alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -60.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.96 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a positive return on equity of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, analysts predict that LendingClub Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $113,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $115,408.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,027 shares of company stock valued at $472,174 in the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,213 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,075 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in LendingClub by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.