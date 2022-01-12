Lethean (LTHN) Reaches Market Cap of $1.38 Million

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $1,346.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lethean has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,695.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.60 or 0.07720758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.63 or 0.00317270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.08 or 0.00876707 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00070962 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.58 or 0.00452174 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00259904 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

