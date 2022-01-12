Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires 1,000 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.27.

Shares of TRV traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $162.35. 7,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,094. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day moving average is $155.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $168.31.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,570 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,845 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

