Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Acquires Shares of 105,290 CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 105,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,580,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,155,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in CM Life Sciences III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,480,000. 88.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CMLT remained flat at $$8.69 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,659. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.47. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.29 and a 52 week high of $11.10.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

