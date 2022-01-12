Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,173 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 15,186 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.15% of Navigator worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NVGS. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Navigator by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 330,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 22,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 46,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 13,020 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Navigator by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,377 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Navigator from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Navigator stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.58 million, a P/E ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 2.25. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $12.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.04.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Navigator had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $85.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Navigator Holdings Ltd. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

