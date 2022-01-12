Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $609,000 in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 39.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 20.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 24.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,670,000 after buying an additional 40,776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Varonis Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

NASDAQ VRNS traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 7,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,691. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.26 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day moving average is $58.99.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Kevin E. Comolli sold 51,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $3,298,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.26, for a total transaction of $63,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,573,604. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.