Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Sells 310 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 10,831 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in American International Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 159,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in American International Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 41,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of American International Group by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.94. 138,713 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,564,555. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.80 and a 12-month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.73 and its 200-day moving average is $54.37.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

