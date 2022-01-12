Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Takes $14.39 Million Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 312,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,389,000. AXIS Capital comprises about 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned about 0.37% of AXIS Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.1% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXS traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.47. 4,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,816. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.26 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AXS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.40.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

