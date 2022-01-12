Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. Acquires 11,000 Shares of Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Stock

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2022

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) Director Lewis H. Titterton, Jr. bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $33,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANIX stock opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $8.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.20. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANIX. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Anixa Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Anixa Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

ANIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixa Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Anixa Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Anixa Biosciences Company Profile

Anixa Biosciences, Inc is a cancer-focused biotechnology company, which focuses on harnessing the body’s immune system in the fight against cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cancer Diagnostics, Cancer Therapeutics, and Legacy Patent Licensing Activities. Cancer Diagnostic segment develops CchekTM platform, a series of inexpensive non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of solid tumors, which is based on the body’s immune response to the presence of a malignancy.

