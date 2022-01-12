Linde (NYSE:LIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $356.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.82% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “With a wide range of applications for its industrial gases, Linde is making the world more productive by the day. Its primary products in industrial gases include oxygen, which is used as life support in hospitals. The company’s process gas like hydrogen is being utilized for clean fuels, while its high-purity and specialty gases are employed to manufacture electronics. With improving industrial productions worldwide, Linde is gaining on the back of recovering industrial gas demand. The minimum volume requirement of its contracts with large customers has provided a cushion from downside in earnings during market uncertainty. But, cost of sales continues to increase, hurting the firm’s bottom line. Also, the industrial gas producer has been paying a lower dividend yield than the industry’s composite stocks over the past two years.”

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LIN. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Societe Generale raised their target price on Linde from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.40.

Shares of LIN opened at $336.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Linde has a 12 month low of $240.80 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $333.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.46. The firm has a market cap of $172.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.19, for a total transaction of $1,594,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Linde by 134.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after buying an additional 10,410 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Linde by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 120,763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,913,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Linde during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,240,000. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 307,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,191,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 255,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,104,000 after buying an additional 53,722 shares during the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

