Litecoin Plus Hits Market Capitalization of $74,029.49 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $74,029.49 and $40.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be purchased for $0.0269 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,687.74 or 0.99986473 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.19 or 0.00094144 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00032099 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003939 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00032876 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.58 or 0.00790703 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002375 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

