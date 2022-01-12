Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
NYSE LAC opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Lithium Americas Company Profile
Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
