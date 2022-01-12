Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Cowen

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 31.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LAC. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NYSE LAC opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $11.84 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

