Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $41.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $32.00.

LAC has been the subject of several other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 21st. increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.09.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a current ratio of 57.43. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $11.84 and a 52-week high of $41.56.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 124.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $1,278,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 222.2% during the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas during the third quarter valued at $519,000. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

