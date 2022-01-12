LivaNova PLC Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share (NASDAQ:LIVN)

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for LivaNova in a report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.49 EPS.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $253.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.24 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 39.33%. LivaNova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LIVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivaNova in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.83.

NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $83.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 0.90. LivaNova has a 1-year low of $61.76 and a 1-year high of $93.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.00.

In related news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $85,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $226,896.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,428 shares of company stock valued at $538,262 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LivaNova by 241.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 70.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 13,965 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in LivaNova by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in LivaNova by 24.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 23.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

