Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Livent in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 9th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Livent’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Livent alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LTHM. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Livent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.86.

LTHM opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -274.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.00 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Livent by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 419,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Livent by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 101,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Livent by 237.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,417,000 after buying an additional 134,438 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Livent in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Livent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.