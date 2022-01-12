Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $53.41

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 53.41 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 52.88 ($0.72), with a volume of 9237718 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.89 ($0.72).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 65 ($0.88) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.81) to GBX 63 ($0.86) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 64 ($0.87) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 49 ($0.67) price target on Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 58.29 ($0.79).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.78. The company has a market capitalization of £37.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16.

In other news, insider William Chalmers bought 144,612 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £67,967.64 ($92,259.59).

About Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

