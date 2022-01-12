loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Barclays

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 24.48% from the stock’s previous close.

LDI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of loanDepot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of loanDepot from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of loanDepot from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of loanDepot from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Shares of NYSE LDI opened at $4.82 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.58. loanDepot has a 52-week low of $4.24 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $923.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.30 million. loanDepot had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.38%. Equities analysts expect that loanDepot will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other loanDepot news, CEO Anthony Li Hsieh acquired 216,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,837.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 75,000 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 954,755 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,255.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,472,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of loanDepot by 430.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 446,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 361,960 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,809,000. Leisure Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,740,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in loanDepot by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot, Inc engages in the origination and servicing of conventional and government mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, home equity, Federal Housing Administration, and VA loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

