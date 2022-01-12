Localiza Rent a Car (OTCMKTS:LZRFY) Trading Down 2.2%

Localiza Rent a Car S.A. (OTCMKTS:LZRFY)’s share price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.46. 4,999 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 5,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.42.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a $0.0169 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.55%.

Localiza Rent A Car SA engages in the car rental, fleet rental, and franchising business. It operates through the following segments: Car Rental, Fleet Rental, and Franchising. The Car Rental segment refers to car rentals in locations located inside and outside airports and for insurance stipulation and management of car claims for insurance companies.

