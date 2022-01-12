Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.07. Loop Industries has a twelve month low of $7.49 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Loop Industries by 101.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loop Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Loop Industries by 28.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOOP. Raymond James began coverage on Loop Industries in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Loop Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.