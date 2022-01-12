Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $140.68 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,961,560 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561,560 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $140,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $593,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 322.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 80,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 61,142 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 17,323 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,173 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 106,340 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of DVN stock opened at $50.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 3.05. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Devon Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

In related news, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.