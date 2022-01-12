Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,921 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Starbucks worth $98,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $95.92 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day moving average of $114.61. The company has a market capitalization of $122.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.64.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

