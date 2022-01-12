Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 482,240 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 29.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,171,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 482,240 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $118,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 238.1% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE:CVX opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $246.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.52. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $84.57 and a 12-month high of $128.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.47%.

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 9,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.06, for a total value of $1,072,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,801 shares of company stock worth $50,435,077. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.24.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.