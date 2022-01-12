Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Takes Position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,102,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,444,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.60% of Asana as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Asana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $69.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. Asana’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ASAN. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.23.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total value of $2,666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,003,733 shares of company stock valued at $291,075,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

