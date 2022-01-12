Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 16,830 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 268.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,110 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,830 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,315 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 6.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,562 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

In other news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTDR stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.07. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 4.34.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTDR. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.