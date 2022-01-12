Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys 4,115 Shares of NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVE Co. (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of NVE worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in NVE by 142,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NVE during the third quarter worth $109,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVE by 26.8% during the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVE by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NVE by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVEC opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. NVE Co. has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $69.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.84. The stock has a market cap of $325.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.11.

NVE (NASDAQ:NVEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. NVE had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $6.82 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. NVE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.59%.

NVE Corp. engages in the development and sale of devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin rather than electron charge to acquire, store, and transmit information. It offers Isolators, sensors, and Power ICs. The company was founded by James M. Daughton in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, MN.

