Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,707 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,648 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FuelCell Energy by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

FCEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. decreased their target price on FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on FuelCell Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.71.

In related news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 4.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.20. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 11.95, a current ratio of 10.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. FuelCell Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

