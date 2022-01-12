Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,690 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of America’s Car-Mart worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRMT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $177.45. The stock has a market cap of $638.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.20.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 12.97 EPS for the current year.

America’s Car-Mart Profile

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.