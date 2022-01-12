Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $792,000 Holdings in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Village Super Market worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Village Super Market in the third quarter valued at $139,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Village Super Market by 14.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Village Super Market by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Village Super Market by 36.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Village Super Market by 1.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Village Super Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of Village Super Market stock opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $26.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $325.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.14.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The company had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Village Super Market’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.98%.

Village Super Market Company Profile

Village Super Market, Inc engages in the retail sale of food and nonfood products. It operates through the ShopRite and Gourmet Garage brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Sumas and Perry Sumas in 1937 and is headquartered in Springfield, NJ.

