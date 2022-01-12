Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,949 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

JJSF stock opened at $154.89 on Wednesday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12 month low of $134.68 and a 12 month high of $181.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.42.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $323.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JJSF. Benchmark began coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In related news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $401,706.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

