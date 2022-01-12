Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,370 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Casa Systems worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. White Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. 68.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on CASA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Northland Securities cut Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Casa Systems from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.59 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $99.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.45 million. Casa Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 20.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

