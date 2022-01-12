Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by 55I LLC

55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 55I LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.71.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $249.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.84 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 25,100.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

